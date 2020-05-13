Stargirl Season 1 Preview Finds Courtney Not Sure About Her New Home

With The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl now less than a week away before taking flight, the network is giving viewers a preview of the series opener. In the clip below, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore is seeing her new home for the first time, and let's just say she's not sure what to think. The same thing could be said for how she feels about her new stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), who let's just say has "reasons" for being concerned about some of the moving boxes. Because just like Courtney, we get the sense there's a lot more going on than just "auto parts" (though that car is beautiful).

Previously with the original Justice Society of America and soon to become big robot muscle S.T.R.I.P.E., Dugan will help Courtney learn the ropes to form a new JSA: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. Of course, we can't forget the super-villain team that took down the previous JSA: the Injustice Society's Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

Here's A Look At Who Else Is Helping or Hindering Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.