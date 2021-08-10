Stargirl Season 2 E01 Preview: Family Vacation or Family Business?

Tonight brings the second season premiere of The CW's DC's Stargirl with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) at a crossroads, needing to find a balance between being Stargirl and being as regular of a teenager as possible. One person who can definitely offer her some perspective in that area is Pat (Luke Wilson), and it looks like a family vacation might just be the thing that works in the following preview for "Summer School: Chapter 1". Just one small problem: Courtney's all about the super-heroics, and she's got Mike (Trae Romano) on her side.

Here's a look at the newest preview for the season-opener, with The CW's DC's Stargirl taking to the skies tonight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Season 2 Episode 1 | Summer Vacation Chat Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ke7QmY-ZcSs)

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Balance | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE5GJCzA0ts)

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

