Stargirl Season 2 E01 "Summer School: Chapter One" Hits New Heights

The CW's second season premiere of DC's Stargirl has just the right tone for longtime comic fans. If you are not a fan of adult comic book stories and are still not sure what to tell your kids when Robin says "F**k Batman" this is the show for you. Featuring classic heroes updated to a new generation of legacies and newcomers to various mantles. No swearing and just enough drama mixed in with action pieces that will genuinely make you smile. And if you were worried that the show wouldn't be able to maintain that balance heading into a new season, this week's season opener took care of those concerns.

"Summer School: Chapter One" begins with a creepy cold open that unlocks a secret connection between the JSA and this season's main villain, setting the tone for a darker, creepier, season two. Executive producer, showrunner, and writer of this episode- Geoff Johns (Green Lantern, Justice League) is peppering in overarching themes throughout the premiere of regret, remorse, and guilt. Flavoring each young hero with their own hurdles to overcome this season. Add to this mix some deep bench villains and a setup involving time travel, we may see someone going back to fix a mistake ala Flashpoint or possibly a 'Crisis Crossover' by the end of the season. Johns is in his wheelhouse writing the character he created who loves being a hero. Taking his time getting viewers caught up on what has happened since the end of last season with a light-hearted tone that slowly evolves into a third act that asks as many questions as it answers.

While everyone is great, this episode's standouts are Yvette Monreal (Full interview here – Rambo 5: Last Blood, Matador), and Cameron Gellman (Heathers, Let the Right One In), both displaying a range of emotions as heroes trying to cope with the events of last season. Monreal's portrayal of Yolanda Montez as completely wracked with guilt from killing Brainwave displays experience years beyond her age. Gellman's performance leaves little doubt that Rick Tyler is feeling a little underappreciated and is finding it hard to forget what he did to Solomon Grundy.

The joy Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged) has playing Courtney really shines through in her performance of a young superhero that cannot wait to get back to the action, struggling to separate her two identities. Luke Wilson (Idiocracy, Old School) nails stepdad Pat Dugan. Wilson's nuanced performance adds weight to his "Think about the Future" speeches. Fans will keep waiting for him so say a comedic line, or anything something funny, but like most dads, he doesn't get the big lines. Stripesy even gets a sidekick of his own in Zeke, played by King Orba (who comically stumbles his way into Team Stargirl).

DC's Stargirl brings back the fun of the first season, but fans will also enjoy the playfully dark corners that have been erected this episode. Viewers should question all-new characters' loyalties, as well as old ones. The second season of Stargirl is hinting at something very dark on the horizon. Tune in to The CW Tuesday nights to find out how this all plays right into this season's ultimate big bad. Now here's a preview for next week's "Summer School: Chapter Two":

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter One" Review by Jimmy Leszczynski 9 / 10 The CW's second season premiere of DC’s Stargirl has just the right tone for longtime comic fans. If you are not a fan of adult comic book stories and are still not sure what to tell your kids when Robin says "F**k Batman" this is the show for you. Featuring classic heroes updated to a new generation of legacies and newcomers to various mantles. No swearing and just enough drama mixed in with action pieces that will genuinely make you smile. And if you were worried that the show wouldn't be able to maintain that balance heading into a new season, this week's season opener took care of those concerns. Credits Network The CW