Stargirl Teasers Show Off JSA Headquarters While Courtney Takes Flight

The CW and DC Universe's live-action Stargirl is ready to take flight with the cosmic staff starting next month (May 18 on the streaming service, following day on the network),and that's when Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore begins her journey to become the hero who will inspire the next generation of justice. Taking up the cause on Stargirl's side are modern versions of Doctor Mid-Nite, Hourman, and Wildcat, as well as stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). Having once served as a sidekick, Pat will put on the S.T.R.I.P.E. suit to do what's right and protect his daughter the best way he knows how. Now, in the following newest teasers we learn more about the power of the cosmic staff, get a look inside the Justice Society of America's headquarters, and watch Courtney take flight.

Here's Our Look At Who's Who in Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series stars Bassinger, Wilson, Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), and Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother).

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.