Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville Polls Fans Over Franchise Future

Full disclosure? We like having things to report about when it comes to HBO Max & showrunner Patrick Somerville's (Netflix's Maniac) series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's post-apocalyptic bestseller Station Eleven. Just last week, we were able to pass along Somerville's announcement that the series was hitting on 4K UltraHD beginning February 21, 2023, a happy ending for a lot of fans (more on that below). This time around, Somerville posted what can best be described as a loaded question for fans of the series (like us) to answer. "Would you watch 30 more episodes set in the 'Station Eleven' universe, spanning 1000 years in both directions, including more Miranda, Matilda grown up, Tyler, and ending with a 2-hour special that was all the cast in a feature-length movie that was the graphic novel, as a movie?" was the Twitter poll question set up by Somerville (with "Yes" or "What?" as the options). The showrunner added that the plan would include the novels The Glass Hotel & Sea of Tranquility, with the author's continued involvement over the course of the adaptation's run.

Here's a look at Somerville's tweet from earlier, followed by a look back at the road that led to that great 4K UltraHD DVD news:

Would you watch 30 more episodes set in the Station Eleven universe, spanning 1000 years in both directions, including more Miranda, Matilda grown up, Tyler, and ending with a 2-hour special that was all the cast in a feature-length movie that was the graphic novel, as a movie? — Patrick Somerville (@patrickerville) December 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville's DVD Saga

Here's a look back at the question that Somerville received via Twitter earlier this month regarding fans being able to get their hands on physical copies of the series in case Warner Bros. Discovery decides to make Station Eleven disappear. Somerville's response proved both frustrating and yet, not surprising (though shocking in a"bigger picture" context). Seriously, the creators found out third-party that DVDs of their show existed… and they had to purchase their own copies on Amazon? Somerville then shifted to a very sobering reality. We're now living in a time when a show can have waves of love & support from critics & fans, strong, solid viewing numbers, a committed multi-season gameplan, and a green light for a new season and still get shelved for reasons that have nothing directly to do with the show whatsoever.

I know this has come up a lot for fans of the show, and I apologize for not speaking to it. I haven't because I myself have been catching up to the process and trying to understand. But here's what I know: https://t.co/AdKCuW4ocL — Patrick Somerville (@patrickerville) December 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

About six weeks ago, a legitimate DVD version of the show did, in fact, become available from Viacom/Paramount, but it wasn't something the creators or producers were informed of and def not something we had oversight over. Still, I was glad to see it existed.

There were some "deleted scenes" on there that needed a bit more curation, and Paramount helped us out and removed some things we didn't want out there. So that was all.

Along the way, we learned they were putting the DVD out "on demand", which essentially meant the DVDs would be made as people ordered them. So the product DOES exist, but I think the delays are a function of this (kinda disappointing) method of rolling them out.

It's funny because all of the makers of the show were caught off guard by it appearing. I ordered 4 copies for myself off Amazon.

I wish we'd had a chance to make a cool physical version with commentaries and supplemental material, but on the other hand, I'm glad there's some kind of path. TV world is very weird right now.

In conclusion, though— feel free to watch it on HBO Max! The only way to really ensure shows remain available is that they generate too much interest (and completion) for anyone to justify removing them.

And even then…

If you take anything from this thread, take this— even the people who make shows have no fuckin' idea what's gonna happen tomorrow, just like the execs who passionately fought for them for years have no idea if they'll be employed tomorrow. That runs all the way up to the CEOs.

All you can do is make 'em and move on and hope they don't go away while you're in the middle of the process."

If Station Eleven ever disappears I promise to purchase one acre of land somewhere in the Mojave desert and just play it on loop, projected on a rock, forever. — Patrick Somerville (@patrickerville) December 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

