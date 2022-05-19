Stephanie McMahon Announces Sudden Leave of Absence from WWE

Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from WWE, the high-ranking executive and daughter of Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced on Twitter on Thursday. McMahon didn't give a reason for the absence, other than to say that she would be "taking this time to focus on my family." McMahon called WWE "a lifelong legacy for me" and promised, "I look forward to returning to the company that I love," so the issue doesn't appear to be an issue between McMahon and the company. McMahon also did not mention a timeline for her return.

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

McMahon has had a rough year, as her husband, fellow WWE executive and star Triple H, suffered a "cardiac event" last September that turned out to be quite serious. That event took Triple H out of action as a WWE executive for months and ended his in-ring career.

Stephanie McMahon debuted as an on-screen character in WWE in 1999. She soon became involved in a storyline that saw her married to Triple H while she was drugged and passed out, but McMahon came to side with Triple H in character. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the story led to a real-life romance and McMahon and Triple H were married in real life in 2003. McMahon became an executive vice president in WWE in 2007 and Chief Brand Officer in 2013. Stephanie is widely believed to be the person who will inherit control of her father's wrestling empire when he retires in another forty or fifty years. Some people even say she started the women's revolution.

Bleeding Cool wishes Stephanie McMahon the best in whatever situation prompted her leave of absence.