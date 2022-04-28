Stephen Colbert & Critical Role Unveiling Red Nose Day Campaign Video

So remember last month when we brought you the news that late-night host Stephen Colbert (CBS' The Late Show) and the Critical Role Foundation were taking their love of tabletop roleplaying and using it for a worthy cause? Then for a week, fans could make donations to support Comic Relief US's Red Nose Day USA which also allowed them to vote to help determine the future of Colbert's adventure. Well, you folks definitely donated and definitely donated… and tonight (April 28), you'll learn the results when "Choose Stephen Colbert's Adventure… Again" goes live on Critical Role's Twitch (here) and YouTube (here) channels beginning at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET (with the VOD available on CR's YouTube channel at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on April 29).

Tonight's campaign sees Critical Role's CCO & Game Master, Matthew Mercer, guide fellow Critical Role co-founders Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray & Sam Riegel, all reprising their Mighty Nein characters at Level 5 (Yasha, Beau & Nott) alongside the man… the myth… the late-night legend… Colbert! As a result of the voting, fans were able to determine the fate of Colbert's adventure, with his character having a bee (Eric the 2nd, following his father's footsteps) that travels with him; being able to cast Polymorph once during the adventure, regardless of class and level (though there is a slight chance of it going wrong); needing to recover the dignity that was taken from him; staring his journey with a living weapon who loathes violence. Now here's a look at Colbert putting the good word out last night:

Always trust Eric the 2nd's instincts 🐝 See the fate of my honorable bee companion in our adventure this Thursday 4/28 with @CriticalRole & @RedNoseDayUSA at 7pm Pacific on https://t.co/CzUFzqv0QL You can donate NOW to our campaign at https://t.co/8EAiSAoluD pic.twitter.com/W8Q2iKe13f — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For those of you who may have heard of Red Nose Day but aren't familiar with what it does, it's actually an annual campaign that raises funds to ensure a healthy future for all children. Money raised supports critical programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated, and empowered in the US and around the world, with a strong focus on tackling the cycle of child poverty. Three years ago, Critical Role and Colbert teamed up to raise over $120,000 through the "Choose Stephen Colbert's Adventure" fundraising campaign, with Mercer running a one-shot mini-adventure with Colbert that included fan-voted game and story elements. Here's a look at how that went down:

About Critical Role Foundation (CRF): Founded as the official philanthropic arm of Critical Role — a first of its kind media company established by friends with a passion for storytelling — Critical Role Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that partners with other credible nonprofit organizations whose values align with Critical Role and its community, focusing on their mission to "leave the world better than we found it." CRF provides grants and works closely with its partners to ensure all donations go towards programs that are changing the world for the better. In addition to running fundraising campaigns, 10% of every dollar raised is allocated into an emergency fund that allows CRF to donate funds in the event of natural disasters and other unforeseen circumstances that require immediate humanitarian assistance, allowing CRF to provide urgent aid quickly and when it's needed the most. Previous partners include First Nations Development Institute, 826LA, Red Nose Day, OSD, Pablove, OutRight Action International, Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, No Us Without You LA, and Shanti Bhavan.