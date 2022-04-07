Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art

It's a weird & exciting time to be a Doctor Who fan. In ten days, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) return to confront the "Legend of the Sea Devils" in what is the second of Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three episodes before ending their run. From there, Russell T. Davies returns to take over as showrunner (with a new Doctor along for the run), so while the focus has been on now there's also this focus on 2023 and beyond. One person who's been singing Davies' praises regarding his plans for what's to come is veteran Doctor Who showrunner & writer Steven Moffat, who had more to add about the show's future and Moffat's involvement with it. Now how you should feel about it depends on your feelings about Moffat's run. Curious? Read on…

Speaking with RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Moffat wanted to make it Andrew Garfield/Spider-Man: No Way Home clear that he has no interest in following Davies' path for a return. "I think I can confidently say I'm done showrunning 'Doctor Who.' Everyone can stop worrying. I did it for six seasons on the trot. And I cannot imagine going back into doing that. I cannot. I simply cannot picture it," Moffat explained (though that "think" does leave the door open a smidge). "I loved the show. I don't want anyone to think I didn't love the show. And I loved every second I spent on it, although some of them were hellish. But I've done that. I have done it and I did it a lot. So no offence and no disrespect and certainly no disdaining of wonderful memories. But no, I will not be showrunning 'Doctor Who' again."

And what about the possibility that Davies could end up with a longer run on the show than Moffat? "I did six seasons, and he's got two seasons to catch up on. So that's fine. I actually don't mind that, I would quite like him to overtake me. Because it's really weird. It's weird and strange and wrong for your own favourite show to be the one […] that you wrote the most of. That's wrong," Moffat explained. "So I'd be quite happy for Russell to scoot ahead of me. That'd be nice. That'd be good." So now we're sliding away from that love fest for a look at some new and incredibly cool key art featuring Whittaker's Doctor setting sail:

Written by showrunner Chris Chibnall and Ella Road directed by Haolu Wang., and starring Arthur Lee stars as Ji-Hun & Marlowe Chan-Reeves stars as Ying Ki, here's a look at the official trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils":

"Legend of the Sea Devils": In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor's oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet