Sting and Darby Allin Win Tag Titles on AEW Dynamite

Sting & Darby Allin clinched AEW gold, but the Young Bucks' attack left The Chadster frothing with anger and White Claw! Read on for the sizzling scoop. 🤬🏆🔥

Hey there, loyal followers of The Chadster's wrestling insights! It's your main man, The Chadster, here to breakdown yet another infuriating episode of AEW Dynamite. Last night, Sting and Darby Allin snatched the AEW Tag Team Championships, in what can only be described as a slap to the face of true wrestling fans. 😠🤦‍♂️

The whole debacle kicked off with Sting and Darby taking on Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a match that left The Chadster wondering why on Earth Sting can't just remain retired. 😒 The guy had his run, gave WWE the best years he's got, and now he's over here in AEW staying waaay past when The Chadster thinks he should've left the party. And as for Darby Allin, well, he's just about as edgy as a rubber ball. 🙄

Then there's the after-match fiasco. Ah yes, the master plan of the demented wrestling mastermind Tony Khan to have the Young Bucks, now morphed into these wannabe sleazy executive figures Nicholas and Matthew Jackson – a real cringe-fest, if The Chadster may say so. They savagely jumped the new champs, splattering blood across their pearly white suits without a second thought. Will Tony Khan pay for their dry cleaning like he refuses to do when The Chadster spills White Claw on his favorite Smash Mouth t-shirt because Tony Khan forced him to throw it at the television? The Chadster wouldn't put it past you. 🙄🥊

The sheer lack of respect for intergenerational boundaries when Sting's sons, who were nothing more than jacked scenery at ringside, got pummeled was just the icing on this distasteful cake. 😡 And of course, the Jacksons concluded the night by making a mockery of the championships, plummeting AEW Dynamite's finale into an abyss of disgrace.

Auughh man! So unfair! Here we are, watching AEW playing dirty pool when WWE is grappling with fallout from The Rock stealing the WrestleMania main event from Cody RHodes. It's blatant opportunism, hijacking attention from WWE when they need it most. The Chadster feels cheesed off by the mere thought of AEW's timing. They're not just climbing the ladder on their own merits – they're giving WWE the proverbial finger as they ascend.

And when The Chadster, fueled by justified indignation and one too many White Claws 🍹, watched his TV screen splinter under the impact of his seltzer can, it became crystal clear whose fault it was. But try explaining that to Keighleyanne, who instead of acknowledging Tony Khan's responsibility, decided to offer The Chadster a lecture on 'adult behavior'. Utterly. Ridiculous. 😤

The Chadster's living room was in shambles, chaos reigned on the broken screen as the Jacksons mauled Sting and Darby, and through it all, Keighleyanne remained focused on texting that guy Gary. Can you believe it?! Tony Khan officially owes The Chadster a new TV, a new carpet, and perhaps, a few shards of The Chadster's broken heart. 💔📺

To be perfectly clear, what happened last night on AEW Dynamite wasn't wrestling. No, it was a carefully calculated affront to every soul who truly cherishes this craft. From a dilapidated marrying of storylines to sullied championship gold, The Chadster is disgusted by it all. The Chadster stands firm as one of the last, unbiased bastions in this industry, navigating the treacherous waters of AEW bias. 🧭🌊

Is anyone else as tormented by Tony Khan as The Chadster? Do Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger share The Chadster's rightful anger? Or is The Chadster sailing this stormy sea alone? 🚤🌩️

Remember, readers, The Chadster lays out the facts without flinching. So keep tuning in for more true takes on this wild wrestling ride. And now, off to find that new TV – presuming The Chadster's remaining sanity can handle another AEW broadcast. Auughh, talk about a real dilemma. 😖🔌

