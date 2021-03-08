Sting, Darby Allin Take Team Taz to the Boneyard at AEW Revolution

Wow, what a night here at Bleeding Cool as we cover AEW Revolution live. Not only has this been an entertaining PPV, but there's so much drama here in the Bleeding Cool writer's room! I'm Jude Terror, and I'm covering the PPV tonight with my colleagues, El Presidente and Chad McMahon. Chad has been estranged from his wife for weeks since she understandably got sick of his crap. She won't answer his calls, but El Presidente claims to have a message from her for him… and he's going to reveal it at the end of our live coverage tonight. But before that, it's time for an old man to beat up an entire stable of heels in a street fight!

AEW Revolution Results Part 9

The match is filmed like a movie, with Cage and Starks getting in a nice car and driving to an abandoned warehouse, an "undisclosed location" according to AEW. Inside the warehouse is a crappy wrestling ring. The ropes are all janky. Then things go black and white and Darby Allin skates to the warehouse while Sting drives there in a truck. They get to the warehouse and the ring is surrounded by people in Darby Allin masks who pound on the apron. It's like Emo Raw Underground. The match itself is brutal and has some really cool spots. There's a wall near one of the rings so Cage tosses Allin at it and he flips backwards off the wall. That was pretty damn sweet. Due to the cinematic nature of the match and Starks' skills, Sting looks like he's in his prime here. Cage and Allin fight into another area of the warehouse while Sting and Starks stay in the ring until Starks tries to get away. Sting chases him with a bat. Starks talks Sting into throwing away the bat, which he does. Sting kicks his ass anyway.

Cage and Allin end up in a stairwell, where Cage hoists Allin up into a vertical suplex and then walks up a flight of stairs with him. He's got Allin on the ropes, but Sting shows up. He and Allin double-team Sting until Starks shows back up and finally gets some offense in on Sting, beating him with a metal barrel. But Sting fights back. He and Allin put Cage through a table, but Starks runs up and Hacksaw Jim Duggans Sting with a 2×4. Sting and Allin brawl and then Allin climbs a poll and hits a coffin drop on Starks. But Will Hobbs shows up and stops the pin and then Hook arrives as well. They team up on Allin. Sting gets up and tries to come to the rescue, but Cage is up too and now Sting gets beat down.

Hobbs and Cage toss Allin through a big window and then all of Team Taz turns its attention to Sting. Cage beats Sting with a shovel. They beat him back toward the original area of the warehouse with a ring… but Darby Allin appears and tosses the bat to Sting from a window in the upper area of the warehouse. Sting puts Cage onto a huge wooden bridge over a walkway and then Allin jumps out the window and through Cage and the bridge, presumably to crash to the ground multiple stories below.

Starks and Sting battle in the ring. You know how this is ending. Sting hits the Scorpion Death Drop and gets the win.

Winner: Sting and Darby Allin

This was very similar in tone to the Boneyard Match, more than any other cinematic match we've seen since. While I don't necessarily have a need to see matches like this for regular wrestlers, I'm perfectly happy with it as a venue for older guys to continue to be featured on special occasions. People will complain about Sting going over all of Team Taz here, but the effect of that remains to be seen. To be fair, all the members of Team Taz have basically jobbed to everyone since coming to AEW, so in retrospect maybe the outcome shouldn't be surprising.

And now, it's time for the main event, which means its' time for me to say goodnight and for El Presidente to take over our AEW Revolution live coverage for the last match. And he's going to reveal a surprise message from a mystery person Chad McMahon has been trying to get in touch with for weeks, which is probably Chad's wife. Awkward! Check back soon for all of that.

