Posted in: MGM Television, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Stargate SG-1, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Stargate SG-1 Homage "Melted My Brain": Wright

Stargate SG-1 creator Brad Wright is still processing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episodes 304-305 homages after they "melted my brain."

There's no secret that both Star Trek and Stargate franchises share the familiar themes of exploration, deep space, and external threats across worlds. While Star Trek was largely a spacefaring journey, Stargate's travel largely remained planetside, predominantly relying on portal travel across the galaxy. Eventually, as per the nature of science fiction and the longevity of both franchises, they crossed the streams as far as narrative tropes go. Stargate SG-1, from the late seasons on, took their adventures to space as earth embraced alien technology for deep space travel and in the case of Strange New Worlds episode "Through the Lens of Time," we find the Enterprise away team on a planet in a labyrinth, separated by portals to proceed as an external threat poses a danger to the crew and the ship. Now, Stargate SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright chimed in on social media, but not on the episode you might expect.

Stargate SG-1 Creator Brad Wright Comments on Recent Strange New Worlds Episode

"The notion that Star Trek Strange New Worlds did an homage to an episode of Stargate SG1 that featured an homage to the original Star Trek, right down to the bloopers at the end, just melted my brain," Wright wrote on August 9th referencing the previous episode, "A Space Adventure Hour" that reintroduced The Next Generation favorite tech The Holodeck reminding audiences why it only works in the 24th century, not the 23rd given the huge power consumption demand and how it can be incompatible with a Federation vessel's power demands. "Through the Lens of Time" premiered on August 7th.

Stargate SG-1 did a TOS parody for the 200th episode called appropriately enough "200" during the series's 10th and final season that followed Martin Lloyd (Willie Garson), who tries to sell a TV show based on SG-1's adventures in a fourth-wall-breaking episode. We had a similar scenario on the Jonathan Frakes-directed episode in Strange New Worlds with Paul Wesley doing his best William Shatner impersonation right down to his green-TOS-inspired uniform, joined by Jess Bush and Melissa Navia as the trio acted out their Holodeck counterparts in the blocky and colorful bridge. The end credits bloopers predominantly featured Kira Guloien in full costume as the Agonyan with multiple arms suspended by wires, with the scenes playing out without any effort to remove them in post-production to recreate the cheesy sci-fi of the era.

The notion that Star Trek Strange New Worlds did an homage to an episode of Stargate SG1 that featured an homage to the original Star Trek, right down to the bloopers at the end, just melted my brain. — Brad Wright 🇨🇦 (@bradtravelers) August 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!