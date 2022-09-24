Stranger Things 4 Bloopers Reel Highlights When Things Go Upside Down

After having a little fun earlier this week with the Stranger Things writers' room, we headed into Netflix's global fan event Tudum wondering what we learn about Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's global phenomenon. And what we learn is that the cast's collection of on-set screw-ups and shenanigans (we love the word) makes for a great blooper reel. With an introduction from Millie Bobby Brown, viewers had a chance to check out some of the light-hearted moments in between the season's major kicks to the feels.

Here's a look at the complete bloopers reel from the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things… enjoy!

"We thought Season 4 was going to be eight [episodes], and they were going to be regular length. So if you had interviewed us before four, that's what I would've said. I think we're aiming for eight again. We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something," Matt explained during an interview with Collider. "I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4." As Ross says, much of that has to do with them not having to spend as much time building things up when the season begins. "This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins," he explained. "They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up." In the following highlight from an interview with Variety, the Duffer Bros drop a few more clues about what viewers can expect from the spinoff they have in mind:

So When Are They Starting Work on That "Different" Spinoff?

Ross Duffer: "There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Matt Duffer: "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the 'Stranger Things' title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.