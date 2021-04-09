Stranger Things 4: David Harbour & Millie Bobby Brown Have IG Live Fun

Maybe it's because we had gotten used to the "Video Store Fridays" that the Stranger Things 4 writers ran that got us conditioned to associating Fridays with the popular Netflix series, but whatever the reason? It tends to be a pretty good way to kick off the last day before the weekend. Now the last time we checked in with the cast, Gaten Matarazzo was letting fans know that production on the new season was still rolling along but COVID-related changes to filming have made it tough to predict when the season will hit screens. That said, he was also explaining how the pandemic-related delays have actually proven to be a benefit to the scripts and for the Duffer Bros. to focus more on directing during the season's middle episodes. Now we have David Harbour offering further proof that filming is underway- though we're not quite sure the streaming service knew exactly how he was going to check in with fans.

Taking to Instagram Live still in Hopper garb, Harbour let everyone know he had "a very tough day today" filming in "Hot-lanta" (Atlanta) and jokes about offering up spoilers from the season. From there, Millie Bobby Brown checks in, which then turns into a FaceTime between the two where we learn two more important things. First, that Brown "was filming for a bit there" not too long ago. Second, Brown is very concerned about Harbour streaming live from the set and offers him some sage advice (though in his defence, it was the outfit we've already seen):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining the season in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger Things 4 | From Russia with love… | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM)

With a fourth season that finds "a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.