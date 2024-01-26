Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Check Out These New Images From Hawkins High Set

The fine folks behind Netflix's Stranger Things 5 Instagram broadcast channel were kind enough to share images from the Hawkins High set.

Yesterday, Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) dropped a video update/tease letting us know that she was getting ready to film a scene for Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 – with the video "conveniently" dropping out just when she was getting to the good stuff. Maybe the Stranger Things Instagram broadcast channel was looking to make up for almost giving some juicy intel by dropping some images from the Hawkins High set: a look at a classroom/office door ("All Creatures Welcome"? Hmmm…), as well as at bulletin boards for the Computer Club and Hawkins High Tigers.

And here's a look at the video that went live over the show's Instagram broadcast channel yesterday – followed by a look back at some things we know about the fifth & final season so far:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

