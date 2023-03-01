Stranger Things Casts Its "First Shadow" on London's West End In 2023 Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's universe is heading to London's West End later this year for the prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The Stranger Things universe is about to expand in a very big way by the end of this year. No, we're not talking about Stranger Things 5 (let's be realistic), but we are talking about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The new prequel play, written by Kate Trefry and based on an original story by Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne, and Trefry, will see its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin. Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, the play is set to be rooted in the popular streaming series' universe, with Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer serving as creative producers and 21 Laps as associate producer.

"We are beyond excited about 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of 'Stranger Things.' We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!" Now, here's a look at the official key art for the production, as well as an official overview (with ticket registration now open, offering priority access to tickets):

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further members of the creative team to be announced. Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team, and casting to be announced at a later date – for more info, check out the production's main website.