Stranger Things Animated Spinoff Series to Tell "Tales From '85"

The upcoming animated series now has a name: Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Here's what Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer had to share about it.

Though fans are bracing for the Netflix series' fifth and final run, they're also learning more about what Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have in store for the Stranger Things universe… at least on the animated side of things. Earlier today, the streaming service shared that the previously announced Stranger Things animated series now has a title: Stranger Things: Tales From '85. "We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffers shared with Tudum. The brothers are executive-producing the new project via their Upside Down Pictures production banner, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via 21 Laps and Eric Robles via Flying Bark Productions. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues …," The Duffers added.

To get you into the animated mood, here's a look back at 2022's "Stranger Morning Cartoons," which included the animated shorts "Season 1 Recap" by BlindPig.TV, "The Van Flip" by SMOG, "The Gate" by Will Barras & Hush London, "The Arcade" by Claudia Brugnaletti & Hush London, "Steve and Dustin" by Pedro Allevato (aka "Sugar Blood"), and "The Letter" by Fates.com:

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below:

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

