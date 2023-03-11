Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Ready to "Create Stories Myself" Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on why she's ready to wrap the series (and why she wouldn't mind joining HBO's The White Lotus).

With it looking more and more like the fifth and final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things will begin filming between mid-May and June, we're entering that stage where a lot of interview questions that the cast & crew get will revolve around how they're feeling about the long-running global phenomenon coming to an end. And that was the case with a recent interview that Millie Bobby Brown had with Seventeen, with Brown sharing that she's ready to "create stories myself." But after catching up on HBO's The White Lotus and sharing her thoughts on the second season, Brown makes it clear that there's definitely at least one series she "would never say no to."

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it; it's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up," Brown shared in regards to the end of Stranger Things after five seasons. "I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]." And speaking of popular series, Brown has nothing but praise for Mike White's series. "I watched season two, and I absolutely loved it. It was amazing and just such a great show. It's really nice to be able to love a show like that, and it delivers on every episode," Brown shared. Does that mean Brown would be game to join The White Lotus universe? "I mean, I would never say no to that. I've done my fair share of shows. I'm ready," Brown responded.

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."