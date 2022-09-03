Stranger Things, Sailor Moon & More Dragon Con Cosplay Images: Day #2

Friday at Dragon Con saw events like the goth rave (featuring guest DJ Goth Dad of the band Vision Video) and the Friday night costume contest. In addition to all the events, there were several costume groups walking the con floor mingling and out in their cosplay best. Some of the highlights include classic horror costumes from The Shining and Rosemary's Baby, Pennywise, several groups of Sailor Scouts, and more Stranger Things Hellfire club members than the world has ever seen in one single place before. There are a lot of popular costumes this year in addition to Eddie Munson and Hellfire shirts; "Raccocoonille" from Everything Everywhere All at Once keeps cropping up, and it's unexpectedly perfect. But as you're about to see, no matter the character, the quality of cosplay at Dragon Con continues to impress:

(ED. NOTE: With all of the running around that goes on, it's tough to get names/social media contacts for the folks kind enough to let us grab a quick photo for our galleries. Please hit us up in the comments section below to let us know who you are in the gallery, and feel free to tag/share. The cosplaying community is one of the key foundations to why events like these are successful, so we want to make sure that message is getting out there.)

And Saturday is bringing us one of the most highly-anticipated events of the weekend: the annual Dragon Con parade. Kicking off at 10 am local time, the parade has the reputation as being one of those events that folks end up taking about up until next year's parade. As you'll see on the map below, the parade offers everything you could possibly imagine (and then some) along Peachtree Street for a pretty lengthy parade route. Of course, yours truly will be on hand for Bleeding Cool to offer all of the vital parade coverage you want & need, including some of the best costumes from across all fandoms.

All images (unless otherwise noted): E. Arnold