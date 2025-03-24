Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: Brett Gelman, McVeigh, netflix, stranger things

Stranger Things Star Brett Gelman on Series Ending Feeling "Surreal"

Brett Gelman (McVeigh) discussed respecting that it was time for Stranger Things to wrap up its run and not wearing out its welcome.

Brett Gelman has gotten used to playing the unsung hero and comic relief in Murray Bauman as part of the ensemble series Stranger Things since joining the Duffer Bros series in season two. As the Hawkins resident conspiracy theorist and private investigator, two invaluable skills considering our protagonists' ongoing battle against the Upside Down and its supernatural forces, Murray became intricate in Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) plans to rescue their mutual friend Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in season four as he was discovered to be trapped at a Soviet prison at the end of season three. Not only did they have to literally fly under the radar of the Kremlin, but they also had to deal with twisted survival experiments prisoners were subjected to regularly against the demonic forces of the Upside-Down. While promoting his latest biopic, McVeigh, Gelman spoke to Bleeding Cool about closing the chapter on the Netflix series as it enters its final season and not wanting to wear out its welcome.

Stranger Things: Brett Gelman on Achieving Balance in Finish

Bleeding Cool: I know you guys wrapped up the final season of 'Stranger Things.' How did you feel about closing the chapter on Murray and the journey you went on with him?

Yeah, it's surreal. I've spent eight years on that show, eight years playing that guy. I love Murray a lot. I love the show and everybody involved a lot. I respect that it was time for it to end. I'm a firm believer in leaving people wanting more and not hanging on to something for too long. It was really emotional, and I'm just so grateful for the show. It changed my life.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Linda Hamilton, and Amybeth McNulty premieres in 2025. Decal's McVeigh, which also stars Alfie Allen, Ashley Benson, Anthony Carrigan, and Tracy Letts is in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

