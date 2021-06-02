Stranger Things Star David Harbour Talks Hopper's Season 4 Look

By now, it's not a spoiler to say that David Harbour's Chief Hopper is in a Russian prison heading into the Duffer Bros. and Netflix's Stranger Things 4. But with the actor starting work on Black Widow "literally a month later" after filming the third season, Harbour was worried about the similarities viewers would see between Hopper and Red Guardian's respective situations. "I had this long hair and this beard and I was big and I thought, 'I can't be the same guy with long hair and a beard in the same prison," Harbour explained to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel while promoting the Marvel Studios film. To that end, Harbour admitted that he snuck some pictures on the film set and sent them to Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer to make sure "they didn't use any of the same colors as the set and making sure the looks were different and the outfits were different."

Interestingly enough, it was his role as Red Guardian that would heavily contribute to his new Stranger Things look. "At the end, I had all this hair and all this beard and we had planned to do it that way. And I was like 'guys, we can't do this. I mean, I'm coming out with this Marvel movie, I can't have the beard and the hair," Harbour explained. "So we came up with a whole different look for it." Here's a look at the full interview, where Harbour also discusses his recent marriage to Lily Allen, the Stranger Things/MCU crossover conspiracies, and more.

In the latest Stranger Things 4 teaser, we have a trip back to some nightmarish times that tease Papa's influence over the series is far from over- as he announces having "something very special" planned for all of them- and wants to make sure Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is listening. But this is a flashback- right? Will Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner be returning to fill in some of the still-remaining gaps in Eleven's past? Here's a look at the newest teaser- with the accompanying "002/004" caption:

Now here's a look back at moments from the HNL control room, where we learned that it will be closed until further notice- before letting us know that some things will be back in service soon:

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining Stranger Things 4 in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

The fourth season of Stranger Things finds "a new horror beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.

