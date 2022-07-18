Stranger Things Star Modine: Brenner's Alive, Deserves S05 Redemption

It seems like in the realm of Stranger Things, Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner almost seems to have superpowers of his own, given his resourceful nature and survival skills. Much of the scientist's research was revealed in season four with all the youths that exhibited telekinetic powers, most notably in One (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown). The latter ended up creating a portal to the Upside Down and inadvertently forcing homicidal One through and turning into the Vecna. Modine opened up about how he feels about Brenner's season four fate to Vulture.

"No, I wouldn't," Modine said if he believes Brenner succumbed to his wounds following multiple gunshots. "Because I wouldn't want him to be dead. Three things are curious to me: How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One? And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blowing three guards in the air, he unflinchingly thwarts her and says, 'You didn't think it was going to be that easy, did you?' She couldn't get it to work on him. Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?"

Brenner's ties to Eleven go back to the very beginning (since season one), and Modine expects the Duffer Brothers to call again, saying he doesn't "want to believe" his time on Stranger Things is over. "I can't wait to work with Millie [Bobby Brown] again. I say Millie because I don't really have anything to do with the other cast members — except for Paul Reiser." Obviously, the show isn't beyond using flashbacks to expand existing narratives. "I love the power of redemption. I love what it represents," he continued, noting that he wants Eleven to forgive Papa in the show's fifth and final season. "Obviously, the only children he tortured who are alive, that we know of, are Eleven and Kali. I guess Vecna if there's any saving One. It would be that moment of them forgiving Brenner and giving him their grace." The scientist helped Eleven escape in his final act in the desert before she, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) took off to try to help save Max (Sadie Sink). Eleven thanked him before they left him for dead.