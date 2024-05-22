Posted in: Netflix, Pop Culture, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Trailer Intros Henry Creel (VIDEO)

Check out this official trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, with the live stage play introducing viewers to Henry Creel.

Directed by Stephen Daldry (with co-direction by Justin Martin) from an original story by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has not only been the talk of London's West End but also around the world. As the fifth and final season continues filming, the live theater production officially opened last December – and it's been gaining more and more momentum ever since – in large part due to the rave reviews that it's received from both critics and attendees. While we're keeping our fingers crossed that either a filmed version of the performance will find its way onto Netflix screens (or possibly a livestream of the performance), it looks like the stage play will be extending its current London run into 2025 – as of now, through February 2025. To coincide with that, we also have an official trailer for the prequel play that spotlights Henry Creel's (Louis McCartney) dark and tragic journey.

In this previously released look behind the scenes of the live production, the Duffer Brothers explain why "there's definitely more story to tell here" when it comes to the backstory of the global phenomenon. From there, the cast & creative minds behind Stranger Things: The First Shadow take us into the process of bringing the streaming series universe to the stage – along with some great looks at how it's all coming together. And did we mention how it might also contain some clues to what's still to come with the final season? Enjoy!

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

The cast includes Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Alan Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Yount), Patrick Vaill (Dr Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby), and Anika Boyle, Faith Delaney and Imogen Turner (alternating the role of Alice Creel); with Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Samuel Baxter, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Benjamin Lafayette, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

Stemming from Netflix & Sonia Friedman Productions, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59 Productions, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

