Stranger Things Writers Debunk Old Millie Bobby Brown Rumor Again In response to an article by The Daily Mail, the Stranger Things Writers' Room debunked an old, resurfaced Millie Bobby Brown/spinoff rumor.

Okay, look. As much fun as we've had hearing from David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gaten Matarazzo about how they're feeling & how things are looking on the fifth and final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things? We'll always have a special place in our hearts for the "Stranger Things" Writers' Room ("Video Store Fridays" – we shared a moment). We've been loving the Season 5 teases, the fun they had with "forgetting" Will Byers's (Noah Schnapp) birthday, the image drops of how the episodes were being mapped out… things like that. So it sucks when a good time gets interrupted by yet another example of low-grade clickbait – in this case, The Daily Mail digging up the old rumor that Brown turned down a hefty payday for a spinoff film. "Yeah, there's nothing in this article that is true. Don't know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks, you guys!!" was the writers' room's response to the Daily Mail's tweet of the article – here's a look:

And here's a look at the actual tweet that pretty much shoots down everything that Daily Mail "reported":

Oh, and as a follow-up to our post from yesterday regarding Will's birthday? Of course, they didn't forget!

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross said during the brothers' The Hollywood Reporter interview that "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."