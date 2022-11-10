Studio Ghibli Teasing Lucasfilm Team-Up; Star Wars: Visions Volume 2?

During May's Star Wars Celebration, Disney+ and Lucasfilm confirmed that the hit animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions would return in Spring 2023 for another round of diverse storytelling set all throughout the "Star Wars" universe (as well as some beautifully fascinating twists on the canon fans have known for generations). Creators for the second volume will stem from the United States, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, South Africa, India, South Korea, and Japan. "I can guarantee everyone in this room that Star Wars and anime have a very bright future," James Waugh, the Senior Vice President for Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm, confirmed during the show's panel. Nearly six months later, we might be getting a clue as to one of the animation studios on board for a second season, with Studio Ghibli (My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo) tweeting out a brief teaser with the famed animation studio's logo along with the logo for Lucasfilm.

Just to be clear? This doesn't confirm anything other than the two media powerhouses will be working together on something. Could it be "Visions"? Sure, but it could also be an entirely different streaming project. Or how about a full-length animated film? Maybe something for Willow or another IP we're not thinking of? Our brains bleed just considering the possibilities…

With the second volume of Star Wars: Visions set to hit the streaming service in Spring 2023, here's a look back at the original official trailers for the animated anthology series:

The line-up for the inaugural season included Kamikaze Douga – "The Duel"; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – "Lop and Ochō"; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – "Tatooine Rhapsody"; Trigger – "The Twins"; Trigger – "The Elder"; Kinema Citrus – "The Village Bride"; Science Saru – "Akakiri"; Science Saru – "T0-B1"; and Production IG – "The Ninth Jedi."

For Waugh, it was important for the creative teams to be able to tell the stories they wanted to tell – whether they featured established or original characters – without a need to tie into a larger chronology. "We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime," he explained. "We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they're such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully, to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we've seen before in the Star Wars galaxy."