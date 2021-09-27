Succession Season 3 Key Art: So Who's Team Logan & Who's Team Kendall?

With less than three weeks to go until the third season of HBO's award-winning Succession heads back to viewers' screens, we've been getting a sense of just how ugly things are going to get when Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) go "full f***ing beast" on each other. And with a family civil war raging, HBO has released new key art pairing up some of our major players. Could they be clues as to who has who's back- or who has a back that's ready to be stabbed? We've got Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook) & Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) & Gregory Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) & Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin). Let the speculation begin!

The third season sees Alexander Skarsgard joining the cast as confrontational tech founder Lukas Matsson while Adrien Brody is on boards as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar media empire. With the series set to return to HBO on October 17th for the third season of back-stabbing and double-dealing that you can only find in a truly "loving" family, here's a look at the official trailer for Jesse Armstrong's Succession:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kevqiiYNFrc)

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. Other cast members include returnees Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession: Season 3 | Official Tease | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziBOCIgCaOk)