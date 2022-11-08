Succession Season 4: HBO Spotlights Brian Cox in BTS Preview

It was a little more than two weeks ago when we last checked in on HBO & Jesse Armstrong's award-winning Succession when we were treated to a teaser for the fourth season that seemed to imply that Logan's (Brian Cox) deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) may not be quite as "unstoppable" as Logan first thought. The prospect of this seismic sale is triggering existential angst and a deep, painful divide among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. And now, it doesn't look like they're interested in going down without a fight… and maybe bringing the entire family down around them in the process. This time around, we're getting a look at Cox on set for a behind-the-scenes look at the series' upcoming return.

Here's a look back at the official teaser for HBO's Succession, which was released near the end of last month:

The fourth season cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. In late August, we learned that Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney) was set to return. Joining Domińczyk in returning recurring roles are Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), and Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce). In addition, Justin Kirk's Congressman Jeryd Mencken and Stephen Root's Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus are also set to return.

Last month, producer Scott Ferguson (The Night Of, Brokeback Mountain) confirmed that Skarsgård, Braun & Snook had been filming in a number of locations across western Norway, including Atlantic Ocean Road, the Romsdalen Gondola, and the luxury Juvet Landscape Hotel. Set to delve further into the GoJo founder's world, Matsson invites the Roys for a visit. "Last season, we had an important new character and a new storyline, a potential merger with Alexander Skarsgård's tech company," Ferguson explained. "We were really excited when Alexander came on board — he's a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [Armstrong's] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer's room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson's] part of the world."

Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.