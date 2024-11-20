Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: suits, suits: l.a., suits: la

Suits: L.A.: Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter Returns for 3-Episode Arc

Reports are Gabriel Macht will be reprising his role as Harvey Specter for a three-episode arc on NBC's Stephen Amell-starring Suits: L.A.

With filming officially underway on NBC's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels)-starring spinoff sequel series, it looks like fans won't have to wait long to learn how Suits: L.A. will connect with Aaron Korsch's original series. Deadline Hollywood first reported that Gabriel Macht will be reprising his role as super lawyer Harvey Specter for a three-episode arc. Though nothing official was released as of this writing, Macht dropped a ten-ton hint on social media that Harvey's returning – and with Harvey and Amell's Ted Black both having pasts as former prosecutors in New York, we can already see some of the possibilities.

Here's a look at Macht's Instagram post teasing his return to the popular role – followed by what else we know about the spinoff series so far:

Suits: L.A.: What We Know So Far…

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel. Joining Amell are Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), Troy Winbush (The Wilds), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project).

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed" friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Winbush's Kevin is Ted Black's (Amell) old friend and ex-partner, a former FBI agent now a private detective.

Lee's Leah is a young associate attorney at Black Lane Law who has been assigned to work with (or, as it turns out, for) entertainment attorney Erica Rollins (Davis). The series is not a direct sequel to the original Suits but will be set within the show's universe. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

Victoria Justice (50 States of Fright) and Kevin Weisman (Alias) have been tapped to guest-star. Justice's Dylan Pryor is a young movie star who's confident and ambitious – and looking to be represented by Ted. Weisman's Lester Thompson is a smart and powerful man who is used to getting his way – that is, until a murder charge forces him to have to listen to others to stay out of prison. The late John Amos (Good Times) also appeared in the series and will be honored for his contribution. With UCP serving as the studios and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

