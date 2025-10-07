Posted in: TV | Tagged: Sunny Nights

Sunny Nights: D'Arcy Carden & Will Forte Comedy Drama Comes to ITV

The D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth)-starring Australian comedy drama Sunny Nights is headed to ITV.

Brighter days, or is that nights, are coming ahead for ITV with the D'Arcy Carden and Will Forte-starred Australian comedy drama series Sunny Nights coming to the network. Directed by Trent O'Donnell (Colin From Accounts), the pair play an American sibling duo who are setting up a spray tan business in Sydney, before becoming entangled in the city's violent underworld.

"Sunny Nights is exactly the type of unique content that our audiences will enjoy; we can't wait to introduce our viewers to this darkly funny series when it launches on ITVX in 2026," said Darren Nartey, Head of Acquisitions at ITV (via Deadline Hollywood). Forte (Haunted Hotel, The Great North) plays Martin Marvin, a strait-laced American, who's joined by his loose cannon sister Vicki Marvin, played by Carden (The Good Place, Barry), to set up their spray tan business. With dreams of making it big from operating their start-up from the back of their van, they cross swords with a ruthless gangster and must figure out how to stay alive and out of prison.

Joining Carden and Forte are Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Jessica De Gouw (The Couple Next Door), Miritana Hughes (Preacher), Ra Chapman (Wentworth), Megan Wilding (Mystery Road: Origin), with a special appearance from Colin From Accounts star Patrick Brammall. Sunny Nights is an eight-episode series originally for Australian streamer Stan and produced by Jungle Entertainment and Echo Lake Entertainment, with Cineflix Rights handling the distribution.

UK audiences are already familiar with Carden and Forte through their work on The Four Seasons and Nobody Wants This. "Together with the incredibly talented Trent O'Donnell, the outstanding showrunner and director of so many much-loved series like Colin from Accounts and Hacks, they've created a wonderfully funny dark crime series. We are thrilled to be partnering with ITV to bring Sunny Nights to UK audiences," said Tom Misselbrook, SVP Scripted Development at Cineflix Rights. Forte wrapped a five-season run for Fox's The Great North with the network's announcement of the animated series' cancellation. Carden wrapped a three-episode run on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

