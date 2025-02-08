Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: iShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, super bowl lix, youtube

Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game: Team Speed/Team Kai Viewing Guide

Here's your guide to tonight's Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game, with Kai Cenet and iShowSpeed leading teams to lock down bragging rights.

As the pop culture universe continues celebrating its way toward the NFL's Super Bowl LIX this Sunday (with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kendrick Lamar and SZA set for the halftime show), YouTube flexes its sponsorship muscles tonight with the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game. Kai Cenet and iShowSpeed – two of the most popular streamers in the world – will lead their respective teams for an epic flag football showdown that will include creators and musical artists standing by their respective sides. We're hoping that Speed has recovered enough from that epic spear he received from Bron Breakker (and that brutal follow-up from Otis) during the WWE Royal Rumble to make it. Here's a look at what you need to know about tonight's event – including the Team Speed and Team Kai rosters and more.

When/Where Can I Watch the "Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game"? Set for Saturday, February 8th, and stemming from the Super Bowl Experience presented by Panini in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the livestream of the flag football game will kick off at 9 pm ET on the NFL and iShowSpeed YouTube channels.

Who's Competing During "Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game"?

TEAM SPEED: We've got Speed (#7) leading the team, with Cam Newton (#1) as quarterback and Ryan Clark coaching. Team Speed's lineup includes Mark Phillips (#21), Adam W (#23), Latto (#777), Quavo (#91), Sexyy Red (#4500), Plaqueboy Max (#5), Khaby (#00), and Diana Flores (#33).

TEAM KAI: We've got Kai Cenat (#3) leading the team, with Michael Vick (#7) as quarterback and Angel Reese coaching. Team Kai's lineup includes Duke Dennis (#34), Deestroying (#11), Jordan Chiles (#23), Shedeur Sanders (#2), Teyana Taylor (#10), Cole Bennett (#21), MMG (#4), and Ki'Lolo Westerlund (#1).

And here's a look at who's accepted the position as head referee:

What Happened to iShowSpeed During the "WWE Royal Rumble"? Words can't begin to describe the hits he took during the iconic professional wrestling event – check out what the WWE released of that moment, followed by what Speed had to share after he was stitched back together:

