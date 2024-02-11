Posted in: CBS, Movies, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: arnold schwarzenegger, cbs, danny devito, State Farm, super bowl

Super Bowl LVIII: Schwarzenegger Reunites with "Neighbaaa" DeVito

During Super Bowl LVIII, State Farm reunited Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito during a very meta "Agent State Farm" commercial.

We know that they appeared together in 1993's Last Action Hero and 1994's Junior, with the big man even lending his voice to his co-star's animated series Little Demon. But when we think of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, we think of Julius and Vincent. Of course, we're talking about the better-than-it-had-any-right-to-be Twins – and now, thanks to State Farm's new "Agent State Farm" Super Bowl LVIII commercial campaign, the two are back on the screen together. In the commercial, Schwarzenegger seems like the perfect fit for action hero/uber insurance dude Agent State Farm. But there's only one problem – Schwarzenegger is having serious problems with saying "neighbaaa" instead of "neighbor." As you're about to see, he's clearly got the action scenes down – but that keyword? Not so much. But when you have the legendary action hero at your disposal, you will do whatever you need to do to keep him. And that's when the director stumbles on a perfect solution – bring in DeVito as his partner to stick the landing when it comes to saying the big line (even if Schwarzenegger considers DeVito a "backstabbaaa" for taking part in it.

Here's a look at the key art that DeVito posted shortly after the commercial aired – and make sure to check out an extended cut of the commercial that was released after the original cut aired. While it might seem exactly like the original, there are some interesting additions throughout and an end credits scene that more than makes it worth your time (no spoiler, but let's just say that digital editing technology gets eerily better with each passing day).

And here's a look back at the original teaser that was released about two weeks ago, giving viewers the heads-up that something was coming their way during the big game on Sunday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!