Super Bowl LX Halftime: Bad Bunny Not Going Anywhere: Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is brushing aside the complaints, believing Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl LX Halftime will be "a great show."

It looks like Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski, Mike Johnson, and a whole lot of other Trumpers will be crying a whole lot of MAGA tears come February 2026. That's because NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear earlier today that Bad Bunny isn't going anywhere and will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show. "It's carefully thought through. I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism. It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching… We're confident it's going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment," Goodell shared.

The Commissioner added, "He's [Bad Bunny] one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value." Though no details were available, Goodell added that he would expect other performers to join Bad Bunny for the show, as we've seen during past halftime show. It should be noted that Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue earlier this month as host of SNL's Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

