Super Bowl LX Viewing Guide: Who's Playing, Who's Performing & More!

Seattle Seahawks. New England Patriots. Super Bowl LX. Here's your viewing guide to the big game, including when/where to watch, what time artists such as Teddy Swims, Green Day, and Bad Bunny will be performing, who's making up this year's commentating team, and more.

With only hours to go until the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco for the NFL's Super Bowl LX (and we get crushed with a wave of commercials and trailers), we've got a rundown on what you need to know to not miss out on the big stuff. When are Green Day and Teddy Swims performing? What time is kick-off? What's the deal with this year's commentating team? We've got those answers and more waiting for you below with our handy preview/viewing guide. In addition, we've thrown in some extras to help you get psyched for later today (including last night's celebrity flag football game, which streamed live on YouTube).

When & Where Can I Watch Super Bowl LX? Taking place at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, the big game gets underway TODAY, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, as well as on coverage on Telemundo and Universo (with DirecTV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV being streaming options to consider).

What's Going Down Ahead of Super Bowl LX? Here's an important timeline for today (all times ET):

1:00 p.m. – Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off from Santa Clara

3:50 p.m. – Teddy Swims Super Bowl Tailgate performance (with opener LaRussell)

6:00 p.m. – Super Bowl Opening Ceremony performances from Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones

The opening performance will feature Green Day, as well as the National Anthem performed by Charlie Puth, "America the Beautiful" performed by Brandi Carlile, and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performed by Coco Jones.

6:30 p.m. – Super Bowl LX begins

Halftime of Super Bowl LX: The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny

Super Bowl LX Offering Sign Language Programming for Pregame & Halftime Performances: NBC Sports, in partnership with the NFL, will offer sign language artist performances of Super Bowl LX pregame and halftime entertainment programs on NBCSports.com and NBC.com:

The sign language performers for the pregame include: the renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam, who will perform the National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing;" Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver "America the Beautiful."

who will perform the National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing;" Deaf music performer will deliver "America the Beautiful." The signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language with Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme .

. In addition, the televised and streamed event will include closed captioning of all languages used during the performances. Telemundo will air the Spanish-language broadcast with Spanish captions, which will also be available on CC3 for NBC's presentation of the event.

Who's Commentating/Reporting on Super Bowl LX? NBC Sports' Super Bowl Sunday announce team will be covering a lot of ground to offer extensive coverage of Super Bowl LX. Situated in seven locations around the Bay Area (Alcatraz Island, Golden Gate Bridge, McCovey Cove, PIER 39, Treasure Island, Super Bowl Experience at the Moscone Center, Bay Bridge, Patriots Team Hotel, and Seahawks Team Hotel), and at the home base of Levi Stadium, here's who will be bringing you all you need to know:

NBC Sports' team is led by Mike Tirico , calling his first Super Bowl, alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth , who works his sixth Super Bowl in the booth. Melissa Stark (second Super Bowl) and Kaylee Hartung (first Super Bowl assignment) serve as sideline reporters. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time with NBC Sports.

, calling his first Super Bowl, alongside analyst , who works his sixth Super Bowl in the booth. (second Super Bowl) and (first Super Bowl assignment) serve as sideline reporters. Three-time Super Bowl referee is Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time with NBC Sports. Telemundo's exclusive Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LX will feature five hours of live pregame programming on Super Bowl Sunday. Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú , and Adriana Monsalve will call the game.

, and will call the game. Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles. Jac Collinsworth (second Super Bowl assignment) and Noah Eagle (NBC Sports' Super Bowl debut; called Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon) will co-host the Super Bowl pregame show, joined by Super Bowl champion analysts Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett , Rodney Harrison , and Devin McCourty .

serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles. (second Super Bowl assignment) and (NBC Sports' Super Bowl debut; called Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon) will co-host the Super Bowl pregame show, joined by Super Bowl champion analysts , , and . Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms returns as a Super Bowl analyst alongside his FNIA teammate and NBC Sports insider Mike Florio . Florio covers his 17th Super Bowl and will report on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LX from on location.

returns as a Super Bowl analyst alongside his FNIA teammate and NBC Sports insider . Florio covers his 17th Super Bowl and will report on all the news surrounding Super Bowl LX from on location. Steve Kornacki, NBC News' political correspondent, returns to the Super Bowl pregame show. FNIA's fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry makes his Super Bowl debut with NBC Sports. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover will conduct interviews from the NFL Tailgate at Levi's Stadium.

What Can We Expect to See During the Run-Up to Super Bowl LX? Here are some of the highlights that we know so far:

INTERVIEWS: NBC Sports interviews with Super Bowl LX players and coaches will include:

Taylor with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

Taylor with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

Garrett with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold

Harrison with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

Dungy with Seahawks general manager John Schneider

Dungy with Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp

McCourty with former Patriots cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI) Malcolm Butler

Simms with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

FEATURES: Some of the special moments planned include:

John Madden's Philanthropy : Sterling K. Brown narrates a look at John Madden 's extensive philanthropic legacy in the Bay Area

: narrates a look at 's extensive philanthropic legacy in the Bay Area Legendary Vintages : Leading into a Super Bowl being played a few hours south of wine country, John Legend recounts "the best years" for Super Bowl teams

: Leading into a Super Bowl being played a few hours south of wine country, recounts "the best years" for Super Bowl teams Give Em A Show : Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry highlights the Seahawks and Patriots winning with style

Golden State Warriors star highlights the Seahawks and Patriots winning with style Bad Bunny Interview : Access Hollywood 's Scott Evans sits down with Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner Bad Bunny

: 's sits down with Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner Football in America : Peter King took "a football journey from Alabama to Alaska, and discovered that football might be more important than ever." On his trip, King visited the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska, Williams College in Massachusetts, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) High School, and Prattville, Alabama for the Prattville vs. Spain Park high school girls flag football game.

: took "a football journey from Alabama to Alaska, and discovered that football might be more important than ever." On his trip, King visited the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska, Williams College in Massachusetts, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) High School, and Prattville, Alabama for the Prattville vs. Spain Park high school girls flag football game. Football Innovators : With Super Bowl LX being played in the Silicon Valley, NBC Sports' Tim Layden writes and narrates a piece on professional football's greatest innovators.

: With Super Bowl LX being played in the Silicon Valley, NBC Sports' writes and narrates a piece on professional football's greatest innovators. 60 Years in the Bay: Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart tells the story of the rock band's 60 years in the Bay Area.

drummer tells the story of the rock band's 60 years in the Bay Area. Local Hero: A tribute to John Beam, the California native who spent 45 years teaching and coaching in Oakland, first at Skyline High and then Laney College, with appearances from NFL players including Super Bowl XLVIII champion Marshawn Lynch

A tribute to the California native who spent 45 years teaching and coaching in Oakland, first at Skyline High and then Laney College, with appearances from NFL players including Super Bowl XLVIII champion Sports Illustrated photographer John Biever – John Biever shares memories of working every Super Bowl, making Super Bowl LX his 60 th consecutive on the sidelines

shares memories of working every Super Bowl, making Super Bowl LX his 60 consecutive on the sidelines Mike Singletary on the '85 Bears: Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, Chicago's second-round draft pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, led the iconic defense that helped the club to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl XX victory

President Trump Interview: NBC News' Tom Llamas with Donald Trump in an exclusive interview airing on Sunday during the 3 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show.

Hoover will take viewers inside the NFL Tailgate at Levi's Stadium, and speak with celebrities, including:

Elizabeth Banks from Peacock's Miniature Wife

from Peacock's Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe from NBC's The Rise & Fall of Reggie Dinkins

and from NBC's Owen Wilson and Sofia Vergara (World Cup on Telemundo and Peacock)

