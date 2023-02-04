Super Bowl Monday A Legal Holiday? TN Lawmakers Want Columbus Day Swap If two Tennessee lawmakers have their way, the state will adopt "Super Bowl Monday" as a legal holiday, taking the place of Columbus Day.

It's not that we're not looking forward to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles leave it all on the field next Sunday during the NFL's Super Bowl LVII. It's just that between the previews of the commercials that are planned (a Breaking Bad reunion!), the rumblings of the film & series trailers that are expected to drop, and Rihanna fronting the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, our focus is probably going to mostly be on everything but the game. But no matter what it is about the big game that you celebrate, there's one question that a whole lot of football fans have been asking over the years. Why isn't "Super Bowl Sunday" a national holiday? Or, to be more specific, why isn't the day after "Super Bowl Sunday" a federally-endorsed day off? Considering the number of folks who either call out or show up late to work on Monday due to their festivities, there's definitely a strong argument to be made. So if Tennessee State Senator London Lamar (D) and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D) have their way, "Super Bowl Monday" will be replacing Columbus Day as a state holiday.

"In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won't be replacing any other holidays," Rep. Towns shared with Yahoo Sports. "But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million expected to ask for the day off in advance, we're talking about a major hit to the workforce. My bill simply wants to examine giving the rest of us the day off. Let's face it, it doesn't get much more American than the Super Bowl, and it's becoming more and more the norm to miss work the next day. So maybe we should just codify it…or at least just talk about it." The bill will need the support of both Democrats & Republicans to pass and would go into effect next year. So what do you think about swapping Columbus Day with "Super Bowl Monday"? Let us know…

And here's a look back at the Instagram post and tweet from Rihanna from back in September 2022 that got everyone talking:

If you need a sign of just how much things have changed all across the pop culture landscape, look no further than the NFL's bestest buddy Pepsi stepping away from sponsoring the halftime show, allowing a "newbie" like Apple to step into the role. After a long & cozy relationship between the professional football league and soft-drink company, the latter made the decision to step away in May 2022. Some are speculating that the NFL eyeing "significantly higher annual payments for the sponsorship rights" was one of the factors, with Apple's sponsorship agreement reported to be "a multi-year deal."