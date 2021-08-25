Supergirl: Mehcad Brooks Set for Finale; Melissa Benoist Talks Returns

With The CW's Supergirl now down to its final run of episodes, the focus is turning more and more towards the series finale as fans keep the dumpster fires of speculation raging over how the long-running Arrowverse series will end. Thanks to social media and the cast, fans already know that Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) are set to return for the series' wrap-up but now EW has confirmed that Mehcad Brooks will return as James Olsen aka the original Guardian (that has to mean a team-up with his sister Kelly (Azie Tesfai) aka the current Guardian, right?). Teasing that "story-wise, it's really lovely the capacity in which all the characters return," Benoist also found their returns important on a personal level.

"It would not have felt right if they hadn't come back. I loved seeing my friends. [Laughs] I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don't think it would've been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn't come back, so I'm very grateful that they did," Benoist explained in an interview with EW. "It's always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I'm really glad it worked out that way."

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9 "Dream Weaver": SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia's (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help. The episode was directed by Shannon Kohli and written by Karen E. Maser & Emilio Ortega Aldrich

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

