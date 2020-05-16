Supergirl Season 5 Finale Preview: Can Kara and Lena Stop Lex In Time?

After what's proven to be a rollercoaster ride of a season both in front of behind the camera, fans of The CW's Supergirl have reached the end of the fifth season. While "Immortal Kombat" wasn't originally intended to be the season's finale, you couldn't tell by the amount of nail-gnawing drama that was unleashed last week. On the "big bad" front, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot left to stop Leviathan and Lex (Jon Cryer) from dividing up the world to their liking. Of course, one thing you can always rely on is a Luthor having another plan or two up their sleeves. Another person who might end up being much more of a wildcard than we first expected is Alex (Chyler Leigh). The destruction of the DEO hits her hard on so many levels that it drives her from a life of upholding the law to one of administering justice.

"It's definitely jarring for her, especially where we see that the DEO gets decimated. That was really where Alex became who she is. And so for her, it's a huge personal loss," Leigh said. "Alex never backs down from a challenge, and she will always find a way to keep fighting for what's right and for her family. And so she gets an opportunity to really switch things up and she takes it as so. She takes it as an opportunity, and you get to see her have some fun with it in [the finale]. You get to see that she really embraces a new persona and a whole new way to fight alongside her super friends."

Supergirl season 5, episode 19 "Immortal Kombat": DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS PENULTIMATE EPISODE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she'd trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb