Supergirl Season 6 Teaser: Kara vs Lex Luthor- Their Final Showdown?

Heading into the return of The CW's Supergirl for its sixth and final season, viewers know that Kara (Melissa Benoist), Lena (Katie McGrath), Brainiac (Jesse Rath), Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and Kelly (Azie Tesfair) facing down the double threat of Gamenmae (Cara Buono) & Leviathan and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). They also learned that when the dust settles, series showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller say they plan to have some familiar faces return before the end credits roll on the series finale. Unfortunately, "Team Supergirl" doesn't have the time or luxury to look that far ahead because as you're about to see in the newest teaser? Kara and Lex are destined for a final showdown- and with Lex receiving a major upgrade, will Kara be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save the day- one last time?

Here's a look at the newest teaser for The CW's Supergirl, set to stick the landing on its final run starting this Tuesday, March 30:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).