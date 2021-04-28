Supergirl, Stargirl Celebrate National Superhero Day; S06E06 Preview

Well, it looks like WarnerMedia wanted to make sure everyone knew that Wednesday was "National Superhero Day" in a very big way. First came word that last year's virtual convention DC FanDome would be returning this October for its second year- but we're sure we'll be hearing about it a whole lot more over the next six months or so. Then, The CW released two videos earlier today giving the cats of Supergirl and DC's Stargirl a chance. Over on the Supergirl side, Melissa Benoist goes with an old-school favorite for her choice of who she would team up with that got us nostalgic for the early days of the Arrowverse. While over on the Stargirl side of things, Brec Bassinger and the gang have a mix of choices- though someone also takes a moment to offer up some support for the supervillains out there. Because c'mon- we all know a hero's only as good as their "big bad."

And in honor of National Superhero Day, we've also included a quick preview for the next episode of The CW's Supergirl, with Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy's (Jesse Rath) timey-wimey plan to save Kara (Benoist) having hit a few snags when "Prom Again!" rolls around:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: National Superhero Day | Supergirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoxOhgbInOY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: National Superhero Day | DC's Stargirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8CUnKqMu8A)

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 6 "Prom Again!": CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×06 Promo "Prom Again!" (HD) Season 6 Episode 6 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5XFY7XWkuQ)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).