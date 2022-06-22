Superman and Lois: Alex Garfin on Jordan's Decision; Teases S02 Finale

So with next week bringing the second season finale of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, the penultimate episode brought some major changes to Jordan (Alex Garfin) & Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) status quo. Now, Garfin is opening up about Jordan's decision as well as what viewers can expect from the next week's season wrap-up. Needless to say, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign (though we'll avoid specifics since it's been less than 24 hours) and we'll see you on the other side…

"I think it was a mix of both. I'm sure ringing in his head was his parents' voices saying that it would put her in danger, and I know that's the last thing that he'd want to do. But we did see that he tried to give her a letter and tried telling her. So to that end, I just think it wasn't going to stop him. That moment was a Hail Mary. Step up, and just do it. I've certainly had a couple of those moments and they brought me here, so it was a very powerful play. He finally just said, 'Screw it. I've got to be an adult and take the situation and the responsibility into my own hands,'" Garfin explained to EW when asked if Jordan used the moment to finally tell Sarah or if revealing his powers to her was the only move left he had to save her life.

Sounds Like Dylan Walsh Will Be a Major Season 2 Finale Highlight: "In the season finale, we will see some big picture stuff. There's big twists, and hopefully, people enjoy it. One of the things I'm looking forward to seeing is Dylan Walsh [General Sam Lane], who is one of the people on set I really look up to, he has this speech that he orates, and it's absolutely amazing. It was a privilege to get to see it."

And It Sounds Like It's Time for Jordan to Make a Stand: "And Jordan, given his long history of self-doubt, will have to come to terms with his superhero responsibility in a way that we haven't seen. We'll have to see him start to make bigger choices, and knowing those choices affect a lot of people, without even knowing the gravity of them. I don't think he's really even lived long enough to understand the gravity and the ramifications of each one of his decisions; they are so much bigger than he could even imagine. I think the responsibility will start to weigh on him. And we're coming back for another season, season 3. It's going to be amazing, I can already tell. I don't know a single thing about it, but I can already tell, it's going to be some good soup."

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Waiting for Superman": SEASON FINALE — Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Thanks to TV Guide Magazine (and thanks to @DevsMastani), we have two major pieces of intel from earlier this month to pass along courtesy of series showrunner & EP Todd Helbing

David Ramsey Returns to Set Up Season 3: Helbing revealed that viewers can "expect a last-minute visit from 'Arrow' vet David Ramsey's John Diggle, although the fan fave's presence has more to do with 'Superman & Lois' future than its past" and "that [scene] is to tee up our big bad for Season 3."

Yes, Some Arrowverse Answers Are on the Way: Revealing that the episode will better explain how the series "fits into the Arrowverse," Helbing says it will be Dylan Walsh's General Lane who "mentions [things] where you're gonna be like, 'wait, what?' And then he gives a speech that is very clear. You learn everything from him." The showrunner then added, "General Lane has the most inspirational grandfather/father moment that he's had so far in the series.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.