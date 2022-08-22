Superman and Lois: Jordan Elsass Video Addresses Leaving Series & More

Last week, fans of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois were shocked to learn that Jordan Elsass would not be returning to the role of Jonathan Kent for the third season. At the time, Warner Bros. TV had this to say on Elsass's decision: "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to 'Superman & Lois' for Season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast." Now, the actor has addressed the matter in a Cameo video that Elsass recorded for a fan that was then posted on Twitter (which you can check out below).

"It's been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show. It's sad… it's a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100 percent priority. It's pinnacle. It's got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it's been rough." After taking some time for himself, Elsass is going to consider what the future holds for him- even if that means leaving acting. "I need some time to myself. I'm still debating whether I'm even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that's definitely going to be disappointing to some people," he added.

Here's a look back at the Season 2 trailer & overview for The CW's Superman & Lois:

Season two of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf"). Smallville's national profile is booming… but something deep below the surface will send shockwaves through the town and may spell the end of everything. At the Smallville Gazette, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm") and Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik, "All the Bright Places") are divided when an old story with a personal connection to Lois casts doubt on her professional credibility. The Kent sons also find themselves dealing with change. Athlete Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") faces new challenges on the football field that will lead him to questionable actions, while Jordan (Alex Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") and Sarah Cushing's (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly") individual secrets threaten to erode their growing relationship. Her family also deals with new challenges as Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage") foray into local politics proves more demanding than she assumed and leaves Kyle (Erik Valdez, "Graceland") concerned that long-buried mistakes could come back to threaten the family. Against all of this, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") finds retirement doesn't necessarily make life quieter, while John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks, "All American") and his recently-arrived daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck, "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living") attempt to make this new Earth their home while figuring out their place in the Kents' lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden. TVLine also reported on the story earlier this afternoon.