Superman Casting Not Part of Initial DC Studios Rollout: James Gunn There won't be Superman casting news during the initial DC Studios rollout & casting won't happen until James Gunn finishes the script.

As the time inches closer to when DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran reveal the first stages of their 10-year-plan for the new DCU, folks are placing a ton of expectations on this first announcement even though Gunn's made it clear that news & announcements will be rolled out over time and not all at once. To no one's surprise, the future of The Man of Steel is at the top of a lot of DCU fans' lists when it comes to wanting more intel on who the new Superman will be for the Gunn-penned feature film. And while that alone would be pressure enough, throw into the mix that the person would be taking over for Henry Cavill, and you can imagine the need is being felt to get this right. So when someone on Twitter tweeted the rumor that Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) was being considered, Gunn used the opportunity to offer an overall update and some clarity on the film and casting. "My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them," Gunn tweeted in response.

So to summarize? No one has been cast as Superman/Clark Kent yet, Gunn's still working on the script, and there won't be The Man of Steel casting news as part of the initial DC Studios rollout. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today offering a reality check regarding the future of The Man of Steel:

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"They [Gunn and Safran] have been great. […] We're actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We're just getting together to talk about all of that. Look, I'm excited to hear what they're going to do. The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they're letting us do," Reeves shared with Collider during an interview in support of the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, revealing that he would be meeting with the DC Studios co-heads shortly.

One of the main focuses of the meeting is to compare notes as a way of making sure that future plans aren't "crashing into each other" moving forward. "I had this dream for the way I wanted that to play out, and that's part of what I'm going to be talking to them about in a few weeks. They're going to be talking to me about what they're doing in their ten-year plan or certainly what's in the near future as well so that we can understand that we're not—it's air traffic control—we don't want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other," Reeves explained. "I'm super excited. I'm really excited to hear about what they're doing and to be working with them. It's going to be cool."