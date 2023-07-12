Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, metamorphi, superman, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: "Barry" Star Anthony Carrigan Cast as Metamorpho

More casting news from James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, with "Barry" star Anthony Carrigan joining the film's cast in the role of Metamorpho.

A day after some major casting news hit us regarding Superman: Legacy, writer/director James Gunn has another very familiar name to add to the list of who's set to join the big-screen adventure – and the familiar face tapped for the role. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Anthony Carrigan (Barry) has been tapped for the role of archeologist Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho. Carrigan joins a cast that includes Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern. The five join recently-announced castmates David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane. Created by Bob Haney & Ramona Fradon and first introduced in 1965's The Brave and the Bold #57, the hero has the ability to transmute elements within his body into various forms that allow him to adopt those as his power base (and a beloved character among The Outsiders fans).

Merced will be taking on the role of the winged warrior skilled with a sword, a spear, or a mace – or hand-to-hand would be fine, thank you very much. Assuming Gunn stays true to form, Gathegi's Michael Holt (aka Mister Terrific) is a brilliant scientist & tactician known for his powerful mind, his floating T-Sphere weapons, and his "Fair Play" jacket honoring his predecessor and his core philosophy. But it's the casting of Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner that should be getting some major attention. Originally intended for a streaming series take on Green Lantern, Fillion's Guy isn't exactly known as a "people person," known to annoy anyone in the room in record-breaking time. And before anyone asks? Yes, Fillion will be sporting the bowl haircut.

After the news hit, Gunn took to Threads to answer some Superman: Legacy questions and offer some updates – confirming that we will be getting Jimmy Olsen, that Fillion will be rocking Gardner's bowl haircut (and how he connects with the upcoming series), that fans shouldn't worry about the story not focusing enough on Lois & Clark/Superman, and the characters that he's selected are there because they work with the story (his primary concern).

