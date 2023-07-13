Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dc studios, dcu, lex luthor, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: Gunn on Daniel Craig/Lex Luthor Rumblings & More

Superman: Legacy's James Gunn reaffirmed that Clark & Lois are still the focus and responded to those Daniel Craig/Lex Luthor rumblings.

Over the past few weeks, things have started heating up when it comes to writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Following the news that David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane, would be taking on the lead roles, some very interesting additional casting news started rolling out. Now, we have Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Following yesterday's news that Carrigan has joined the film, Gunn once again took to Threads to tackle some questions, comments, and concerns (as he has been known to do). For this go-around, Gunn addresses the Daniel Craig/Lex Luthor rumblings and if a DCU actor can take on more than one role. But Gunn gives some extra attention when it comes to responding to concerns that Superman & Lois are getting lost in all of the other characters and that the film is being used to "backdoor pilot" other DCU projects. Here's a look at what Gunn had to say:

Wait… What?!? Daniel Craig Was Offered the Role of Lex Luthor: "That is not true."

So "Superman" Legacy" Is More of an Ensemble Film Being Used to Build Out the New DCU? "I've never used one movie to set up another movie. The characters are there because they help to tell Superman's story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise. Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists."

This DCU Didn't Begin with Superman…: "We're entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while. They're a part of one side of his [Clark Kent] world, just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another."

So Can DCU Actors Play More Than One Role (Like Nathan Fillion & Sean Gunn)? "Voice roles, yes; on-screen roles, generally no"

