Superman: Legacy: Hoult Now Bald; Fillion Photobombs Gunn's Selfie

Nathan Fillion accidentally photobombed James Gunn's selfie during a Superman: Legacy tour; Nicholas Hoult is officially "Lex Luthor" bald.

Okay, so either Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern Guy Gardner) was wrong, or some extenuating circumstances delayed things. Whatever the case, there clearly wasn't a table read for writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy last week. But it appears we're getting some movement this week – with Gunn giving us the heads up that he was offering Peacemaker stars Freddie Stroma and Jennifer Holland a tour of the sets – with a familiar face in the background. Unless Fillion just happens to be there for fittings, could today be the day for the official table read? After the image went live on Instagram and Threads, Gunn confirmed on the latter that Nicholas Hoult is officially bald for his turn as Lex Luthor.

"With Freddie Stroma & [Jennifer Holland] showing them around the #Superman sets (no, they're not in the movie)," wrote Gunn as the caption to his post showing their group selfie (probably in one of the rare spots that wouldn't run into spoiler issues – though that does look like Fillion in the background):

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

