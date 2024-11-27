Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman & Lois, Dexter, TV Writers/AI & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Superman & Lois, Squid Game, Dexter: Original Sin, TV Writers/AI, Cobra Kai, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, CW's Superman & Lois, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, Netflix's Squid Game, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Prime Video's Secret Level, MST3K's Jonah Ray, James Gunn/DC Studios, Netflix's Missing You, USA Network's WWE Raw, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, TV Writers/AI, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Superman & Lois, Squid Game, Dexter: Original Sin, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, TV Writers/AI, Cobra Kai, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 27, 2024:

The Rookie: Richard T. Jones' Lt. Wade Grey Gets Blooper Spotlight

Superman & Lois Series Finale Overview, Image Gallery Released

Is Dune: Prophecy Everything Wrong with Prestige Genre Television?

Squid Game Season 2 Trailer: Welcome Back to The Game, Player 456

Dexter: Original Sin Official Trailer Offers Hints at "Resurrection"

Secret Level: Concord, New World: Aeternum Episode Trailers Released

MST3K: Jonah Ray on Longevity, Evolution from Netflix to the Gizmoplex

James Gunn Clarifies DC Studios' Live-Action/Animation Casting Policy

Missing You Trailer: Netflix Previews Harlan Coben Limited Series

WWE Raw Unbiased Review: Better Than Turkey and Mashed Potatoes

Superman & Lois: Epic, Heartbreaking Extended Finale Trailer Released

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: McElhenney, Brunson & Press Day Fun

TV Writers Learning AI Training Included 139,000+ of Their Scripts

Superman & Lois Series Finale Promo: A Final Stand For Superman?

Cobra Kai Showrunners on Surprise "Return" & How They Made It Happen

Skeleton Crew Moves Up 2-Episode Premiere; New Key Art Released

Slow Horses: Hugo Weaving Returning as Series Baddie for Season Five

The Boys, Peacemaker, One Piece, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

