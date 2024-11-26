Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, Peacemaker, One Piece, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker, TAG/AMPTP, Countdown, James Gunn/DC Studios, The Boys, One Piece, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Arcane, Netflix's Squid Game, CW's Superman & Lois, Max's Peacemaker, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, WWE, ABC's The Rookie, MGM+'s Earth Abides, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, Prime Video's Countdown, James Gunn/DC Studios, FX's The Beauty, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's One Piece, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker, TAG/AMPTP, Countdown, James Gunn/DC Studios, The Boys, One Piece & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 26, 2024:

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 7: "Fully Dilated" Images Released

Doctor Who: BBC Christmas 2024 Guide Includes "Joy to the World" Info

Arcane Season 2 BTS Look: Purnell, Steinfeld Recording & More

Squid Game Season 2 Trailer News Comes with "Found Footage" Teaser

Superman & Lois Season 4 E09 Preview: Jordan, Jonathan Deal with Fame

Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Love Hurts

Rhodes vs. Owens to Put The Main Event in Saturday Night's Main Event

The Rookie Cast Shows Off Some Sweet Moves in "Dance-Off" Blooper Clip

WWE Raw Preview: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast AEW Can't Match

Earth Abides: Ludwig, Dukes-Starring Series Gets Extended Sneak Peek

Animation Guild, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement: Details Released

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on How Series Happened, Connecting with Haas

"The DCU Is NOT the DC Comics Universe": Gunn on Why That Matters

The Beauty Star Shares BTS Look; FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Now Filming

The Boys Season 5 Filming Starts; Ep. 1 Title, Writer, Director Reveal

Doctor Who Christmas Special "Last One" for Steven Moffat – Or Is It?

One Piece Creator Checks Out Season 2 Filming, Offers Update

The Boys, Doctor Who, DC Studios, Ghosts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!