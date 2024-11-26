Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Boys, Peacemaker, One Piece, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker, TAG/AMPTP, Countdown, James Gunn/DC Studios, The Boys, One Piece, and much more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Arcane, Netflix's Squid Game, CW's Superman & Lois, Max's Peacemaker, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, WWE, ABC's The Rookie, MGM+'s Earth Abides, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, Prime Video's Countdown, James Gunn/DC Studios, FX's The Beauty, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's One Piece, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 26, 2024:
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 7: "Fully Dilated" Images Released
Doctor Who: BBC Christmas 2024 Guide Includes "Joy to the World" Info
Arcane Season 2 BTS Look: Purnell, Steinfeld Recording & More
Squid Game Season 2 Trailer News Comes with "Found Footage" Teaser
Superman & Lois Season 4 E09 Preview: Jordan, Jonathan Deal with Fame
Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming
What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Love Hurts
Rhodes vs. Owens to Put The Main Event in Saturday Night's Main Event
The Rookie Cast Shows Off Some Sweet Moves in "Dance-Off" Blooper Clip
WWE Raw Preview: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast AEW Can't Match
Earth Abides: Ludwig, Dukes-Starring Series Gets Extended Sneak Peek
Animation Guild, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement: Details Released
Countdown: Jensen Ackles on How Series Happened, Connecting with Haas
"The DCU Is NOT the DC Comics Universe": Gunn on Why That Matters
The Beauty Star Shares BTS Look; FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Now Filming
The Boys Season 5 Filming Starts; Ep. 1 Title, Writer, Director Reveal
Doctor Who Christmas Special "Last One" for Steven Moffat – Or Is It?
One Piece Creator Checks Out Season 2 Filming, Offers Update
