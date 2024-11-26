Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: skeleton crew, star wars

Skeleton Crew Moves Up 2-Episode Premiere; New Key Art Released

Disney+ and Lucasfilm released new key art for Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew and announced that the series will now debut on December 2nd.

Over the past few weeks, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have been doing a nice job introducing us to the world of Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew. The "Star Wars" adventure spotlights the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than any of them ever imagined. Well, it looks like the excitement has gotten to be too much for a December 3rd debut – with Lucasfilm releasing a new key art poster to confirm that Skeleton Crew will now drop its two-episode Disney+ premiere on Monday, December 2, at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST (with subsequent episodes releasing on Tuesdays at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST for the remainder of the season).

UPDATE: And here's a rundown of the season's schedule – along with who is helming each chapter:

Here's the latest look behind the scenes with the creative team behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew offering even more insights into how they brought the "Galactic Adventures" to life:

Disney and Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew spotlights the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. Set to hit Disney+ on December 2ndd with a two-episode debut, the "Star Wars" spinoff series stars Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.

In the video feature below, Watts, Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and David Lowery (The Green Knight) discuss the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff series and what they were looking to convey with their respective chapters. In addition, Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters) and The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also helm chapters.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and executive producers, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson also executive-producing. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

