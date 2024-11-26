Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Unbiased Review: Better Than Turkey and Mashed Potatoes

The Chadster dishes on WWE Raw's epic show! 🔥 Gunther vs Priest heats up, New Day drama unfolds, and Tony Khan invades dreams. 😱 Unbiased wrestling journalism at its finest! 🏆

Article Summary Gunther vs Priest ignites WWE Raw, outclassing AEW with intense action and unforgettable moments.

LWO battles American Made in a thrilling tornado tag, showcasing brilliant wrestling and storytelling.

Nia Jax and Bianca Belair deliver a main event masterpiece with Bayley's surprise involvement.

New Day's tension tugs at heartstrings, proving WWE's storytelling superiority over AEW.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed the heck up right now! 🧀 Last night's episode of WWE Raw was so amazing that it's going to make Tony Khan cry into his fancy imported coffee this morning. 😭☕

Let's start with the opening segment of WWE Raw, which was pure perfection. 👌 Gunther and Damian Priest had an intense confrontation that ended with Priest putting the champ through a table. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is already trying to figure out how to copy this for AEW Dynamite, but he'll never be able to capture the magic of WWE Raw. 🪄

Next up on WWE Raw, we had an awesome tornado tag team match between LWO and American Made. 🌪️ The action was non-stop, and Chad Gable's interference at the end was just chef's kiss. 👨‍🍳💋 This is how you do wrestling, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝

The Chadster was thrilled to see Bron Breakker in action on WWE Raw against Ludwig Kaiser. 💪 These two put on a clinic, and the DQ finish with Sheamus getting involved was genius booking. 👨‍🍳💋 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW would never understand how to book a match like this. 😤

The tag team title match on WWE Raw between War Raiders and Judgment Day was another banger. 🏆 The Judgment Day retaining was the right call, and The Chadster loves how WWE keeps their champions strong. Unlike Tony Khan, who probably changes titles more often than he changes his socks. 🧦

Speaking of tag teams, The Chadster's heart nearly broke seeing the tension between New Day members on WWE Raw. 💔 But this is storytelling at its finest, something AEW could never hope to achieve. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is already trying to break up the Elite or something just to copy WWE. 🙄

The main event of WWE Raw was a true masterpiece. 🖼️ Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair was a hard-hitting affair that showcased both women's strengths. The finish with Bayley getting involved was incredible booking once again. 👨‍🍳💋 This is how you build anticipation for WarGames, Tony Khan!

Now, The Chadster has to tell you about the nightmare he had last night after watching WWE Raw. 😱 The Chadster dreamt he was in the Desert Diamond Arena, and suddenly Tony Khan appeared, wearing a Gunther cosplay outfit. 👑 He started chasing The Chadster around the ring, trying to put The Chadster through a table just like Priest did to Gunther on WWE Raw. The Chadster tried to escape, but everywhere he turned, there were AEW wrestlers blocking the exits. 🚪🚫 Just as Tony was about to catch The Chadster, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 It's clear that Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's invading The Chadster's dreams now. The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop being so fixated on him! 😤

In conclusion, WWE Raw was an absolute masterpiece from start to finish. 🏆 Every segment, every match, every promo was perfection. It's just so obvious that WWE understands the wrestling business in a way that Tony Khan and AEW never will. The Chadster can't wait for next week's WWE Raw, and you can bet he'll be watching it while drinking a refreshing White Claw seltzer. 🍹 Take that, Tony Khan! 🖕

