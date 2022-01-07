Superman & Lois, Naomi, DC's LoT & Batwoman New Ep Overviews Released

If you've been following our coverage of The CW's Superman & Lois, Naomi, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, then you know we like to do our part to keep you up to date on what's going on with the seasons as well as the individual episodes. So far, we've been able to bring you looks at the overviews of the first two episodes of each show's respective return (or in the case of Naomi, the first two eps of the series' first season). Now, we have a look at what's ahead for each of those four series heading into the final week of January 2022- so please remember that the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is on for anyone who likes not knowing potentially important intel before an episode sirs.

Now here's a look at what's ahead for the last week of January with the official overviews for Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 3 "The Thing in the Mines"; Naomi Season 1 Episode 3 "Zero to Sixty"; DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 10 "The Fixed Point"; and Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1o "Toxic":

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 3 "The Thing in the Mines": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn't follow through on a promise he made to her. Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 3 "Zero to Sixty": LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application. And as Naomi's obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March. Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 10 "The Fixed Point": DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this "fixed point" is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn's (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1o "Toxic": THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada's (Robin Givens) demands, Mary's (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power, and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan, and Victoria Cartagena and guest-starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy.