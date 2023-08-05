Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, arrow, bctv daily dispatch, futurama, my adventures with superman, pee-wee herman, star trek: prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, stephen amell, superman and lois

Superman & Lois, Pee-wee Herman, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, Star Trek: Prodigy, Arrow/Stephen Amell, Superman and Lois, Strange New Worlds, Pee-wee Herman & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WGA/AMPTP, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney's Ahsoka, STARZ's Heels, TNT's AEW Rampage, Star Trek: Prodigy, Arrow/Stephen Amell, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Hulu's Futurama, Netflix's GAMERA – Rebirth, The CW's Superman & Lois, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Pee-wee Herman & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, Star Trek: Prodigy, Arrow/Stephen Amell, My Adventures With Superman, Futurama, Superman and Lois, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Pee-wee Herman & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 5, 2023:

WGA, AMPTP Meet About Meetings; 2 Key TV-Related Issues Still In Play

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Checks In from SAG-AFTRA, WGA Strikes

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Hits 18 (Happy Birthday!)

Ahsoka "Masters and Apprentices" Teaser Has Anakin Skywalker Vibes

Heels Season 2 Ep. 2 Preview: We've Got Breaking News From The DWL

AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Takes Anti-WWE Vendetta to the Parking Lot

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators "Might Have Some Stuff to Share" at #STLV

Arrow Reunion Picket Set for Next Friday: Will Stephen Amell Show?

My Adventures with Superman Season 1 Ep. 7: Mr. Mxyzptlk Needs A Favor

Futurama S08E03 Preview: It's Pretty Lawless Out In CryptoCountry

GAMERA – Rebirth: Kaiju Roll Call Time in New Netflix Anime Teaser

One Piece: Netflix Preview Images Spotlight Streaming Series Universe

Superman & Lois "Not Profitable for Us" Before Season 4 Deal: The CW

Ahsoka Teaser Makes It Clear: Once A Rebel, Always A Rebel

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E09 Proves Anything Goes: Review

Pee Wee Herman Rex in the Daily LITG 4th of August 2023

