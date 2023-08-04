Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Takes Anti-WWE Vendetta to the Parking Lot

Tony Khan continues his vendetta on The Chadster with AEW Rampage's Parking Lot Fight! WWE fans should beware blatant gimmick theft! 😡

Welcome each and every loyal WWE fans to this fresh piece! The Chadster has some serious grievances to air today. Tonight, get ready for another installment of that cheesey promotion AEW Rampage. Why does that darn Tony Khan insist on airing shows the same weekend as WWE SummerSlam? The Chadster knows exactly why! It's simply because Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and seeks, at every opportunity, to irk The Chadster to no end. There's proof, people! But before The Chadster gets to that, let's delve into what has The Chadster heated about AEW Rampage.

They're kicking off with a Parking Lot Fight between The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta). Yes, you heard that right. A Parking Lot Fight. Could AEW Rampage be any more blatant in its ripping off of WWE's iconic NXT parking lot? It's like Tony Khan didn't even try to be sneaky. 🙄Auughh man! So unfair! AEW, you're just too disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

Then we have a Trios Match – "Limitless" Keith Lee & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) squaring off against Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade. It seems every week AEW needs to tag everybody and their brother into one chaotic mess. Do they even understand the sweet art of a one-on-one match anymore? It's questions like these that leave The Chadster seriously doubting their understanding of the wrestling business.

And let's talk about the Mogul Embassy. Apparently, AR Fox and Swerve Strickland will be in tag action after their heinous (but not unexpected for AEW stars) actions on AEW Dynamite. The Chadster has no idea who they'll get to fight. Maybe they'll face the entire audience – wouldn't be surprising with how AEW books their matches! 💁

Also, there seems to be a single one-on-one match scheduled between Anna Jay and Skye Blue. The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW is always ripping off WWE and thinks they should stick to tag team action.

Now, wait until you hear about the latest way Tony Khan harassed The Chadster.🤦 You see, earlier today, while he was enjoying a nice snack, The Chadster found a pork rind in the exact shape of Jon Moxley's face. That's right, the same Moxley who happens to be in the night's opening Parking Lot Fight! Enjoying his favorite pork-themed snacks has turned into yet another nightmare. Coincidence? The Chadster highly doubts it. Once again, Tony Khan is invading The Chadster's life and even messing with his pork-themed snack foods! Is nothing sacred anymore, Tony?!

In wrapping this up, The Chadster would just like to say, quality over quantity, folks. And by that, The Chadster means WWE! AEW Rampage airs at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, but you should seriously consider spending that time on WWE instead, especially with SummerSlam happening on Saturday. Maybe if AEW wasn't interfering so much, WWE would have been able to concentrate and find a place for that Trish Stratus/Becky Lynch match. And Tony Khan? He owes The Chadster for a perfectly good bag of pork rinds! 😡 Seriously, lay off The Chadster's snacks and focus on creating a better wrestling program! 🤨

